Q3 2021 Berger Paints India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Ashit Desai - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thanks, [Urvija]. Good evening, everyone. It's a pleasure for us to host the management of Berger Paints after a strong Q3 show. From the management, we have Mr. Srijit Dasgupta, Director, Finance and CFO; and Mr. Sujyoti Mukherjee, VP, Finance and Accounts.



I'll now hand over the call to Srijit for opening remarks. Over to you, Srijit.



Srijit Dasgupta - Berger Paints India Limited - Director of Finance & CFO



Thank you, Ashit, and thank you for organizing the call as usual. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Berger Paints India, I'd like to extend a warm welcome to all of