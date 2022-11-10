Q2 2023 Berger Paints India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q2 FY '23 Results Conference Call for Berger Paints India Limited, hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. We have with us today Mr. Abhijit Roy, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Vikash Sarda, CFO and Vice President; Mr. Sujyoti Mukherjee, Vice President, Finance and Accounts. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Saaksha Mantoo from Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you, and over to.



Saaksha Mantoo -



Good evening, everyone. I would like to welcome the management and thank them for this opportunity. I shall now hand over the call to the management for opening remarks. Over to you.



Sujyoti Mukherjee - Berger Paints India Limited - VP of Finance & Accounts



Thank you, Saaksha. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I extend a warm welcome to all of you to the Berger Paints quarter 2 FY '23 earnings call. Just for information, the company's presentation on the performance has