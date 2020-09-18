Sep 18, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the ITD Cementation India Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Adhidev Chattopadhyay from ICICI Securities. Thank you. And over to you, sir.
Adhidev Chattopadhyay - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP
Yes. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call today. Today, from the management of ITD Cementation India, we have with us Mr. Jayanta Basu, the Managing Director; and Mr. Prasad Patwardhan, the Chief Financial Officer.
I'd now like to hand it over to the management for their opening remarks. Over to you.
Prasad B. Patwardhan - ITD Cementation India Limited - CFO & Senior EVP
Thank you, Adhidev. Very good morning to all of you, and thank you for joining us on this con call for the Q1 results of FY '21.
I will briefly touch upon the results and the
Q1 2021 ITD Cementation India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 18, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...