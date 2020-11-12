Q2 2021 ITD Cementation India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Adhidev Chattopadhyay - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP



Yes. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I'd like to welcome everyone today on the ITD Cementation Limited Q2 FY '21 Results Call. Today from the management, we have with us, Sir Jayanta Basu, the Managing Director; and Mr. Prasad Patwardhan, Chief Financial Officer.



Prasad B. Patwardhan - ITD Cementation India Limited - CFO & Senior EVP



Thank you, Adhidev. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this Q2 FY '21 earnings call. I will start with a brief commentary on the results for