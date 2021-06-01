Q4 2021 ITD Cementation India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the ITD Cementation India Limited Q4 FY '21 Results Conference Call, hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Adhidev Chattopadhyay from ICICI Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Adhidev Chattopadhyay - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP



Good morning, everyone. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I'd like to welcome everyone on the call today. Today, from the ITD management, we have with us Mr. Jayanta Basu, the Managing Director; and Mr. Prasad Patwardhan, the Chief Financial Officer.



I'd now like to hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks. Thank you.



Prasad B. Patwardhan - ITD Cementation India Limited - CFO & Senior EVP



Thank you, Adhidev. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the Q4 FY '21 earnings call. Trust everyone is doing well and are safe and healthy. We