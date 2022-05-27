Q4 2022 ITD Cementation India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the ITD Cementation India Limited Q4 FY '22 Post Results Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rahul Modi. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rahul Modi - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you, Seema. Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY '22 Post Results Conference Call of ITD Cementation India Limited. Today, we are pleased to host the senior management of the company represented by Mr. Jayanta Basu, Managing Director; and Mr. Prasad Patwardhan, CFO.



The call will begin with a brief introduction by the company, after which we'll open the floor for the Q&A session. Thank you, sir. I now hand over the call to Mr. Patwardhan for his opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Prasad B. Patwardhan - ITD Cementation India Limited - CFO & Senior EVP



Thank you, Rahul. Good morning,