Q2 2023 ITD Cementation India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to ITD Cementation India Limited Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anshuman Ashit from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anshuman Ashit -



Thank you, Neerav. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I would like to welcome you all to the Q2 FY '23 post results conference call of ITD Cementation India Limited. Today, we are pleased to host their management -- senior management, which is represented by Mr. Jayanta Basu, Managing Director; and Mr. Prasad Patwardhan, CFO. The meeting will start with a brief by Mr. Patwardhan and Mr. Basu, after which we will open the lines for the Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Prasad B. Patwardhan - ITD Cementation India Limited - CFO & Senior EVP



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Prasad Patwardhan, and I would like to thank you for joining us in this Q2 FY '23