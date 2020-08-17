Aug 17, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the HEG Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Navin Agrawal, Head of Institutional Equities, SKP Securities. Thank you, and over to you Mr. Agrawal.
Navin Agrawal -
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of all of us at SKP Securities, it is my great pleasure and privilege to welcome you to this financial results conference call with the leadership team at HEG Limited. We have with us Mr. Manish Gulati, Executive Director of HEG Limited; along with his colleagues, Mr. Om Prakash Ajmera, Group CFO; and Mr. Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja, CFO. We shall have the opening remarks from Mr. Gulati, followed by a question-and-answer session. Over to you, Mr. Gulati, for your opening remarks. Thank you.
Manish Gulati - HEG Limited - Whole Time Director
Good afternoon, friends, and welcome to our Q1 financial results of full year 2021 con call. As you are aware, we are
Q1 2021 HEG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 17, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...