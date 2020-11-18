Q2 2021 HEG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the HEG Limited Q2 and FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Navin Agrawal, Head, Institutional Equities at SKP Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Navin Agrawal -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of all of us at SKP Securities, it is my great pleasure and privilege to welcome you to this financial results conference call with the leadership team at HEG Limited. We have with us Mr. Manish Gulati, Executive Director of HEG Limited; and Mr. Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja, CFO.



We will have the opening remarks from Mr. Gulati, followed by a question-and-answer session. Over to you, Mr. Gulati, for your opening remarks. Thank you, sir.



(technical difficulty)



Operator



We seem to have lost the line for the management. Participants, please stay connected while we reconnect the management line. We have the line for the management reconnected. Over