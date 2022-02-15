Q3 2022 HEG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to HEG Limited Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Navin Agrawal, Head Institutional Equities at SKP Securities Ltd. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Agrawal.



Navin Agrawal -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It is my pleasure to welcome you on behalf of HEG Limited and SKP Securities to this financial results conference call with the leadership team at HEG Limited. We have with us Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO, along with his colleagues, Mr. Manish Gulati, Executive Director; Mr. Om Prakash Ajmera, Group CFO; and Mr. Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja, CFO. We'll have the opening remarks from Mr. Jhunjhunwala, followed by a Q&A session. Over to you, Mr. Jhunjhunwala.



Ravi Jhunjhunwala - HEG Limited - Chairman, MD & CEO



Good afternoon, friends, and welcome to our Q3 '21/'22 con call. In line with the first 2 quarters, our third quarter