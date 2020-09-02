Q1 2021 Shalimar Paints Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 02, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Shalimar Paints Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today on the call Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Director; and Mr. Ashish Kumar Bagri, CFO.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Managing Director of Shalimar Paints Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ashok Kumar Gupta - Shalimar Paints Limited - MD & Vice Chairman



Hello. Good afternoon, and welcome to all the participants. We had announced our results yesterday, and I'm sure most of you would have gone through it and seen that.



Our revenues in the first quarter were only about INR 45 crores as against INR 85 crores we have achieved in the previous year, and all of us know the reason for that. And since the fixed costs remain fixed, don't change much, our EBITDA, which was positive last year same quarter, has become negative, around minus INR 5 crores. And the PAT obviously has -- go again in line with that, at around