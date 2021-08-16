Q1 2022 Shalimar Paints Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

A very warm good afternoon to all of my friends and investors and my colleagues. I'm Ashok Gupta here on the conference call for Shalimar Paints.



I must admit that the first quarter of '21, '22 was not a very good quarter for us at Shalimar Paints. Our results have not been very encouraging, particularly in comparison to our competitors who have shown much better results. We have faced many challenges, but 2 are significant. One was our revenues have not been in line with our normal revenues. On an average our revenues used to vary between 90 crores to 95 crores per quarter, but this quarter, they were hardly 55 crores, a drop off of more than 25%. One of the main