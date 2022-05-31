Q4 2022 Shalimar Paints Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Shalimar Paints Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference has been recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Rasika Sawant from Orient Capital, Investor Relations partner. Thank you, and over to you, Ms. Rasika.



Rasika Sawant -



Thank you, and welcome to the Q4 and FY '22 earnings conference call of Shalimar Paints Limited. Today on this call, we have Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, along with the senior management team. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations as of today. Actual results may differ materially. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A detailed safe harbor statement is given on Page #2 of the company investor presentation, which has been uploaded on the stock exchange and company's website as well.



With this, I now hand over