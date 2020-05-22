Q4 2020 Supreme Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Kashyap Pujara - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Head of Research & Executive Director of Strategy



Thank you, Nirav. Good evening, everyone, and thank you so much for standing by. It's a great pleasure to have with us, Mr. Tapariaji, Mr. Somani and Mr. Saboo from Supreme Industries to discuss Q4 and FY '20 results.



I now hand over the floor to Tapariaji. And Tapariaji, many congratulations for a good set of numbers. And over to you, sir.



Mahaveer Prasad Surajmal Taparia - The Supreme Industries Limited - MD & Director



Thank you very much. I'm M.P. Taparia, Managing Director of The Supreme Industry Limited. I, along with my colleagues, Shri P.C. Somani, CFO;