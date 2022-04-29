Q4 2022 Supreme Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Aasim Bharde - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, [Dani]. Good evening, all. And on behalf of DAM Capital Advisors, it is a pleasure having you all on Supreme Industries Q4 Results Conference Call.



As usual, we have the senior leadership of the company on this call, and I will hand over the floor to them to take you all to the Q4 results. Thank you, and over to you, gentlemen.



Shivratan Jeetmal Taparia - The Supreme Industries Limited - Executive Director



Good evening, everyone. I am S.J. Taparia, Executive Director of The Supreme Industries Limited. Every time, you interact with Mr. M.P. Taparia, Managing Director of the company, but today, he is a