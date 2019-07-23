Q1 2020 Can Fin Homes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Utsav Gogirwar - Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst



Thanks, very much. Good morning, all. Welcome to the Q1 FY '20 earnings conference call of Can Fin Homes Limited. To discuss the financial performance of Can Fin Homes Limited and to address your queries, we have with us today Mr. Shreekant Bhandiwad, Deputy Managing Director.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Shreekant Bhandiwad for his opening comments. Over to you, sir.



Shreekant Mohanrao Bhandiwad - Can Fin Homes Limited - Deputy MD & Whole-Time Director



Good morning, Utsav. With me, we have Mrs. Shamila, General Manager; Mr. Joishy, AGM; and Shilpa, Senior Manager, to assist me. The