Q3 2020 Can Fin Homes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call of Can Fin Homes Limited



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



Thank you, Stephen. Good morning, all. Welcome to the Quarter 3 FY '20 earnings conference call of Can Fin Homes Limited. To discuss the financial performance of Can Fin Homes and to address your queries, we have with us today, Mr. Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO of Can Fin Homes; Mr. Shreekant Bhandiwad, Deputy MD; Ms. Shamila, Business Aid; and Mr. Prashanth Joishy, CFO of Can Fin Homes Limited.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Girish Kousgi for his opening comments. Over to you, sir.



Good morning to all of you. We had a very good