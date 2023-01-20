Q3 2023 Can Fin Homes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Can Fin Homes Limited Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Investec Capital Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nidhesh Jain from Investec. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Jain.



Nidhesh Jain - Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Lead Analyst of NBFC and Insurance



Thank you, Nirav. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Can Fin Homes Limited. To discuss the financial performance of Can Fin Homes and to address your queries, we have with us Mr. Amitabh Chatterjee, Deputy Managing Director; Ms. Shamila ma'am, General Manager; and Mr. Apurav Agarwal, CFO of Can Fin Homes Limited.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Amitabh Chatterjee for his opening comments. Over to you, sir.



Amitabh Chatterjee - Can Fin Homes Limited - Deputy MD & Whole-time Director



Good afternoon, all dear investors, and welcome to this Q3