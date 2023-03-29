Mar 29, 2023 / 09:40AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Munda Network Capital's Opportunities Unlimited 4.0 Investor Conference. For this session, we have Can Fin Homes, which is represented by the newly joined MD and CEO, Mr. Suresh Iyer. We'd like to thank you, sir, for taking out the time and talking with the investors. We also have the entire management team represented by Mr. Amitabh Chatterjee, who is the Deputy MD; Mr. Apurav Agarwal, who's the CFO; and Ms. Shamila, General Manager. (Operator Instructions) Kindly note that this session is recorded.



I will now hand over to Suresh, sir, for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Suresh Srinivasan Iyer - Can Fin Homes Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Yes. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for taking time out. So it's just -- [Munda] just got us in the last day just before we were able to close -- we are closing for the silent period.



So while the performance you are all aware, I'm sure a lot of you would have been [focusing]. The company has -- the 3 quarter results are already there for everyone to