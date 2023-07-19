Can Fin Homes Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 19, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and a warm welcome to all of you to the 36th Annual General Meeting of Can Fin Homes Limited through video conferencing. (Operator Instructions) Please note that as per the requirements, the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting will be recorded and will be made available on the website of the company.



Over to Ms. Veena G Kamath, Company Secretary of Can Fin Homes Limited.



Veena G. Kamath - Can Fin Homes Limited - Deputy GM & Company Secretary



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I welcome all the members, our Chairman, Managing Director, Deputy Managing Director and all the Board members, partners from B K Ramadhyani & Co., LLP and B Srinivasa Rao & Co, our statutory auditors, our secretarial auditor, the scrutinizer, our tax consultants, specialty invites and the key managerial personnel of the company to this 36th Annual General Meeting of Can Fin Homes Limited on this, the 19th day of July 2023, Wednesday.



Our Chairman, Shri K. Satyanarayana Raju, is the Managing Director and CEO of Canara Bank. He is a