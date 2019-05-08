May 08, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited Q4 and Annual Results for the Financial Year Ended 31st March 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Umesh Revankar, Managing Director and CEO, for his opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you. Good evening to everyone in India, and good morning to the investors who joined us from the U.S. I hope you've already gone through the investor update, which has already been shared.
India's GDP growth for the fiscal year 2019, '20 was revised down by the Central Statistic Office, CSO, to 7% from 7.2% earlier. Data from our 3 quarters indicated GDP growth has been broad-based, and this growth accelerated to 7.9%, making up for the deceleration in services. Meanwhile, agriculture growth was robust at 4%. Even with the downward revision to 7%, India remains the fastest
Full Year 2019 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...