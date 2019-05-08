May 08, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Thank you. Good evening to everyone in India, and good morning to the investors who joined us from the U.S. I hope you've already gone through the investor update, which has already been shared.



India's GDP growth for the fiscal year 2019, '20 was revised down by the Central Statistic Office, CSO, to 7% from 7.2% earlier. Data from our 3 quarters indicated GDP growth has been broad-based, and this growth accelerated to 7.9%, making up for the deceleration in services. Meanwhile, agriculture growth was robust at 4%. Even with the downward revision to 7%, India remains the fastest