Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good evening to everyone in India and other Asian countries, good afternoon to people who have joined from the European countries and good morning to the investors who have joined from the U.S. I hope all of you have gone through the investor update that was already sent to you. I brought a brief overview of macroeconomic scenario and development on the ground before I share the highlights of our performance.



India's GDP was reported at 5.8% for January to March quarter, significantly lower than 6.6% in the previous quarter, indicating a slowdown in the economy. This slowdown has