Oct 25, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Shriram Transport Finance Limited Q2 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Umesh Revankar, Managing Director and CEO of Shriram Transport Finance Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good evening to everyone in India...



Sir, you may go ahead.



Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Hello. You are not able to hear me? Hello. Hello.



Yes sir, we can hear you.



Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Sorry. I hope all of you have already gone through the investor update that was already sent to you. I shall provide