Feb 04, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. Umesh Revankar, Managing Director and CEO, Shriram Transport Finance Limited.



Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Yes. Good evening to the participants from India, and good day to those of you joining from overseas, especially from U.S. and west. Let me begin with a brief overview of macroeconomic scenario and onground development before I cover performance for the quarter.



Amidst slowing global growth, India's GDP growth decelerated to multiyear low of 4.5% in Q2 '19-'20. This was primarily due to subdued private consumption and continued weakness in the credit growth. The other key engines of growth, namely government spending, investment and exports have also slowed and are believed to be cyclical. However, there has been some green shoots amidst challenging environment with a