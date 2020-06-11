Jun 11, 2020 / 02:30AM GMT

Shriram Transport Finance Q4 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call.



Mr. Umesh Revankar, Managing Director and CEO, Shriram Transport Finance.



Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning to the participants from India, and good evening to those who are joining from western part of the world. It's a tough time as mankind has observed various pandemics throughout the history, where some were more disastrous than others to the humans. We are observing a very tough time once again fighting an invisible enemy, the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, initially observed in the Wuhan province of China, now fastly spreading around the world.



On 22 March, India observed 14 hours voluntary public curfew at the insistence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Further on 24 March, Prime Minister ordered