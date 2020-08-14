Aug 14, 2020 / 02:30AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, friends, and good evening to those joining from western part of the world. A warm welcome to all of you who have joined this call. I hope all of you are keeping good health and safe in confines of your homes.



Joining with me today on this call are Parag Sharma, CFO; Sunder, Executive Director; Sanjay Mundra, our IR Head. I'll take a few minutes to speak and then let us go for Q&A.



We witnessed total lockdown in the beginning of April, which started from March 24. We opened our office towards the end of April, and the government allowed NBFCs e-commerce delivery to start