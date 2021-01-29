Jan 29, 2021 / 02:30AM GMT

Joining with me today are Mr. Parag Sharma, CFO; Sunder, Accounts Head and Executive Director; Sanjay, who is our IR.



Let me first start with economic and industry update. The government started Unlock 5.0 in October 2020, with lockdown being only in containment zones. A high recovery rate of 96% and India's good fortune of avoiding second wave of COVID-19 meant that economic recovery continued. The government continued its calibrated approach towards relief and