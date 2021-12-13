Dec 13, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

We have with us today Mr. D.V. Ravi, Managing Director, Shriram Capital; Mr. Umesh Revankar, Vice Chairman and MD, Shriram Transport, Mr. Y.S. Chakravarti, MD and CEO, Shriram City Union Finance. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Umesh Revankar, Vice Chairman and MD, Shriram Transport.



Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



Yes. Thank you. Good evening all. Good morning to the people who have joined from Europe and the U.S. Today, we have very important announcement to make. And today is a very momentous day in the history of Shriram Group.



Earlier today, in the afternoon, the Boards of Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Capital met wherein they unanimously approved a proposal to merge 3 companies, paving a way for creating what would be largest retail NBFC in the country. In this composite scheme, Shriram Capital Limited,