Firstly, on behalf of company and Shriram Group, I'd like to thank all the shareholders, investors in approving the arrangement embodied in the proposed composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation between various Shriram Group companies at the holding company level and the merger of 2 operating companies, that is Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union Finance Limited