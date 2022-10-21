Oct 21, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Shriram Transport Finance Q2 FY 2022, 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Umesh Revankar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



Yes. Thank you. Good morning, friends from India and Asia. A warm welcome to all of you who joined this call. Good evening to those who joined the call from Western part of the word. Today, we have our Joint Managing Directors, Mr. Sudarshan, Mr. Sridharan, Mr. Nilesh, Mr. Sunder and Mr. Parag, along with me, and Mr. Sanjay, who is our IR head.



In the first quarter of this financial year, the Indian economy grew by 15.5%, the fastest in the last 4 quarters, on account of a better performance by agri and services sector. The official data show India remained fastest growing major economy in April to June quarter. However, it