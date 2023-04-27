Apr 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Shriram Finance Limited Earnings Conference Call for the fourth quarter and full year ending 31st March 2023.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman for his initial remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Finance Limited - Executive Vice Chairman
Yes. Thank you. Good evening, friends from India and Asia, and a warm welcome to all of you who joined this call. Greetings to those who have joined the call from the Western part of the world.
Today with me, we have Mr. Chakravarti, Managing Director and CEO; Joint Managing Director, Mr. Parag Sharma, Mr. Sunder, Mr. Sudarshan Holla; Nilesh; Jilani, and Srinivas. We also have Ravi Subramanian, MD and CEO of Shriram Housing Finance; and Sanjay Mundra, our IR Head.
Let me first give an update on the merger. At the conclusion of financial year 2023, the merger of both Shriram Transport Finance and
Q4 2023 Shriram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
