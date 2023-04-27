Q4 2023 Shriram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Finance Limited - Executive Vice Chairman



Yes. Thank you. Good evening, friends from India and Asia, and a warm welcome to all of you who joined this call. Greetings to those who have joined the call from the Western part of the world.



Today with me, we have Mr. Chakravarti, Managing Director and CEO; Joint Managing Director, Mr. Parag Sharma, Mr. Sunder, Mr. Sudarshan Holla; Nilesh; Jilani, and Srinivas. We also have Ravi Subramanian, MD and CEO of Shriram Housing Finance; and Sanjay Mundra, our IR Head.



Let me first give an update on the merger. At the conclusion of financial year 2023, the merger of both Shriram Transport Finance and