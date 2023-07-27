Q1 2024 Shriram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Shriram Finance Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Finance Limited - Executive Vice Chairman



Thank you. Good evening friends from India and Asia. A warm welcome to all of you who've joined this call. Greetings also to those who joined from western part of the world.



To present our Q1 earnings call today. I have with me Mr. Chakravarti, Managing Director; Joint Managing Director and CFO, Mr. Parag Sharma; and Joint Managing Director, Mr. Sunder; Sridharan; Sudarshan; Nilesh and Mr. Jilani. We also have with us Mr. Ravi Subramanian, MD, CEO of our subsidiary, Shriram Housing Finance Limited and Sanjay Mundra, our Investor Relations Head.



Financial year 2024 is also when Shriram Group is celebrating our golden jubilee. So this is the 50th year of our existence. I take this opportunity to thank all of our group customers,