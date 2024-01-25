Q3 2024 Shriram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Umesh Revankar - Shriram Finance Limited - Executive Vice Chairman of the Board



Mr. Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman; Mr. Chakravarti, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Parag Sharma, Joint Managing Director and CFO; Mr. Sunder, Joint Managing Director, Head of Accounts; Mr. Agarwal from Shriram Housing; Sanjay Kumar Mundra, Investor Relation Head.



It has been an encouraging third quarter for the Shriram Finance. We are seeing fruitful dividends in our operation post merger on the back of multi-products being offered across our branch network. To first -- if you look at the Indian economy,