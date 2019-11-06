Nov 06, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT

Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to 2Q FY '20 Earnings Conference Call of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited. To discuss the financial performance of Chola and to address your queries, we have with us today Mr. Arun Alagappan, Managing Director; Mr. Arul Selvan, Executive Vice President and CFO; Mr. Ravindra Kundu, President and Business Head, Vehicle Finance; Mr. Rohit Phadke, President and Business Head, Housing Finance; and Mr. Rupinder Singh, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Home Equity.



