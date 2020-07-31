Jul 31, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Kotak Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nischint Chawathe. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nischint Chawathe - Kotak Securities(Institutional Equities)-Associate Director&Senior Analyst



Hello, everyone. Welcome to the earnings conference call of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited to discuss the 1Q FY '21 performance of Chola and share industry and business updates. We have with us today Mr. Arun Alagappan, Managing Director; Mr. Arul Selvan, Executive Vice President and CFO; Mr. Ravindra Kundu, Executive Director; Mr. Shaji Varghese, President, Housing Finance; and Mr. Suresh Kumar S, Senior Vice President and Business Head, LAP and SME.



I would now like to hand over the call to Arun for his opening comments.



