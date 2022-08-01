Aug 01, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

M.B. Mahesh - Kotak Securities(Institutional Equities)-Director of Research&Senior Analyst



Thank you, Andrew, and good morning to all who have joined in to the call today. We welcome you all to the earnings conference call of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited. Your usual moderator, Nischint had to step out today, and I shall handle today's session to discuss the first quarter's performance of Chola and share industry and business updates. We have the senior management represented with us today. We have Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, the Chairman and Non-Executive Director; Mr. Ravindra Kundu, who is the Executive Director; Mr. Arul Selvan, the