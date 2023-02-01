Feb 01, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Thank you, Nirav. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the earnings conference call of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited. We have with us the senior management of Chola today to discuss the 3Q FY '23 performance. Management is represented by Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman and Non-Executive Director; Mr. Ravindra Kundu, Executive Director; and Mr. Arun Selvan, President and CFO. I would now like to hand over the call to Vellayan for the opening comments, after which, we'll take Q&A. Thanks.



