Q4 2019 Vakrangee Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dinesh Nandwana - Vakrangee Limited - Executive Chairman



Good day, dear ladies and gentlemen, it is pleasure to greet all of you once again on behalf of our Board of Directors and Senior Management.



We begin by thanking all of you for having spared time in joining us here today to discuss our fourth quarter earning for the financial year 2018/'19.



Before taking on the results for the current quarter, I would like to spend time on our business strategy and update on the regulatory compliances.



As we get ready to enter the next phase of growth through our Next-Gen outlets, it was important for us to be future-ready, and we have taken some concrete steps to beef up our leadership team to enhance our senior management bandwidth and further enhance our corporate