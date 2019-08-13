Q1 2020 Vakrangee Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Thank you. Good day. Dear ladies and gentlemen, it's a pleasure to greet you all once again on behalf of our Board of Directors and senior management. We begin by thanking all of you for having the spare time in joining us here today to discuss our first quarter earnings for the financial year 2019/20. It gives me immense pleasure to share with you all that we have achieved our first milestone target of 5,000 Nextgen outlets incremental to our pilot phase of 3,504 outlets. We achieved 5,024 Nextgen outlets, which takes our total count of number of Nextgen outlets to 8,528.



We have increased our presence by entering into new states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. We will