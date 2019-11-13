Q2 2020 Vakrangee Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Dinesh Nandwana - Vakrangee Limited - Executive Chairman



Good day, dear, ladies and gentlemen. It is pleasure to greet you all once again, on behalf of our Board of Directors and senior management. We begin by thanking all of you for having spare time and joining us here today to discuss our second quarter earnings for the financial year 2019/'20. As with respect to our business strategy, we had guided in December last year that the worst is behind us, and we shall be showcasing better growth and improved financials every quarter-on-quarter basis, as more and more Nextgen outlets become operational and mature going forward.



Our financials are improving and showing healthy growth on quarter-on-quarter basis as our Nextgen outlets grew better revenue and our enhanced profitability due to focused efforts on Vakrangee services due to exclusive store format. Also incremental footfalls and revenue stream added because of additions of the new services.



Further with respect to future visibility on number of Nextgen outlets, I would like to share that we have received 74,000 plus formal