Q3 2020 Vakrangee Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dinesh Nandwana - Vakrangee Limited - MD, Group CEO & Executive Director



Good day, dear ladies and gentlemen. It is pleasure to greet you all once again on behalf of our Board of Directors and senior management. We begin by thanking all of you for having spared time in joining us here today to discuss our third quarter earnings for the financial year 2019-'20.



As with respect to our business strategy, we had guided that the worst is behind us, and we shall be showcasing better growth and improved financials every quarter-on-quarter basis as more and more Nextgen outlets become operational and mature going forward.



Our financials are improving and showing healthy and robust growth on quarter-on-quarter as well as year-on-year basis as our Nextgen outlets do better revenues