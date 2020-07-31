Q4 2020 Vakrangee Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Dinesh Nandwana - Vakrangee Limited - MD, Group CEO & Executive Director



Good day, dear ladies and gentlemen. It is pleasure to greet you all once again on behalf of our Board of Directors and senior management. We'll begin by thanking all of you for having the spare time in joining us here today to discuss our full year financial year '20 and first quarter earnings for the financial year 2021.



For Vakrangee, financial year 2020 was a year of scaling up our transformational journey, which was initiated last year. During the year, we significantly scaled up our standardized exclusive Nextgen format -- Vakrangee Format Kendra network to more than 10,000-plus operational outlets as compared to 3,504 operational outlets in financial year 2019.



During the year under review, we successfully reached 10,000-plus Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra and another 24,000-plus outlets are under onboarding process. These outlets are spread across 32 states and Union Territories over the -- over 560 districts, 7,250 postal codes, and 70% outlets are in Tier 5, Tier 6 cities and would become operational over