Q2 2021 Vakrangee Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Dinesh Nandwana - Vakrangee Limited - MD, Group CEO & Executive Director



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. It is pleasure to greet you all once again on behalf of our Board of Directors and senior management. We'll begin by thanking all of you for having spare time in joining us here today to discuss our second quarter earnings for the financial year 2021.



As with respect to our business strategy, we believe that the worst is behind us, and we shall be showcasing better growth and improved financials every quarter-on-quarter basis. Revenue had been materially impacted on year-on-year basis due to COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown situation. The company's return to normalcy on the business front has been progressing well with month-on-month improvement in sales. However, normalization shall take a couple of quarters.



Outlet revenue has been impacted as only our key essential services like banking, ATM, mobile recharge and telemedicine services have been operational. However, other key services like assisted online shopping, online pharmacy, travel services and logistics have