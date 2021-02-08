Q3 2021 Vakrangee Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Vakrangee Limited Q3 FY 2021 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director and Group CEO. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Dinesh Nandwana - Vakrangee Limited - MD, Group CEO & Executive Director



Good day, dear, ladies and gentlemen. It is pleasure to greet you all once again on behalf of our Board of Directors and senior management. We begin by thanking all of you for having spare time in joining us here today to discuss our third quarter ending for the financial year 2021.



As with respect to our business strategy, we believe that worst is behind us, and we shall be focusing better growth and improved financials every quarter-on-quarter basis. There has been robust growth in profitability on the quarter-on-quarter basis and a stable growth revenue on quarter-on-quarter basis on the COVID and long-term situation normalizes. And the company has leveraged technology and process automation initiatives, which has