Q4 2021 Vakrangee Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 21, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Good day, dear, ladies and gentlemen. It is pleasure to greet you all once again on behalf of our Board of Directors and senior management. We'll begin by thanking all of you for having spared time in joining us here today to discuss our fourth quarter earnings for the financial year 2021.



As with respect to our business strategy, we believe that the worst is behind us, and we are showcasing better growth and improved financials every quarter-on-quarter basis. There has been robust growth in revenue as well as profitability on quarter-on-quarter basis as the COVID and lockdown situation normalizes and as the company has leveraged technology and process automation