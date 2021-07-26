Q1 2022 Vakrangee Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Dinesh Nandwana - Vakrangee Limited - MD, Group CEO & Executive Director



Good day, dear ladies and gentlemen. It is pleasure to greet you all once again on behalf of all our Board of directors and senior management. We begin by thanking all of you for having spared time in joining us here today to discuss our first quarter earnings for the financial year 2022.



With respect to our business strategy, we are back to our growth path, and we are showcasing strong growth and improved financials every quarter-on-quarter basis. There has been robust growth in revenue as well as profitability as on quarter-on-quarter basis as the COVID situation normalized as well as our e-commerce solutions like online shopping, online health care and other solutions have become fully operational.



Further,