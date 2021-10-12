Q2 2022 Vakrangee Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 12, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Vakrangee Limited Q2 FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director and Group CEO. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Nandwana.



Dinesh Nandwana - Vakrangee Limited - MD, Group CEO & Executive Director



Good day, dear, ladies and gentlemen. It is pleasure to give you all once again on behalf of our Board of Directors and Senior Management. We begin by thanking all of you for having spare time in joining us here to discuss our second quarter earnings for the financial year 2022. I would like to update you on all strategic vision with respect to our demerger process. The Board of Directors have now after due deliberation and detailed discussion taking into consideration the best interest of all the stakeholders have finally decided to demerge the E-Governance and IT/ITES division, whereas the digital division will be continue to be 100% subsidiary of the current listed entity that is Vakrangee Limited.



The Board has decided