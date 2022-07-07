Q1 2023 Vakrangee Limited Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Dinesh Nandwana - Vakrangee Limited - MD, Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good day, dear ladies and gentlemen. It is pleasure to greet you all once again on behalf of our Board of Directors and Senior Management. We begin by thanking all of you for having spare time in joining us here today to deliver our first quarter earnings for the financial year 2023.



Today, we emerged as the go-to-market platform for the rural India for our various business verticals, including the new age Fintech and Digital platforms. We are building India's largest Last-Mile Distribution Platform and emerging as a physical plus digital ecosystem with Pan India presence.



Today, we have more than 22,858 outlets, spread across 33 states, 564 districts, and 5