Q2 2023 Vakrangee Limited Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much. Good day, dear ladies and gentlemen. It is pleasure to greet you all once again on behalf of our Board of Directors and Senior Management. We begin by thanking all of you for having spare time in joining us here today to discuss our second quarter earnings for the financial year 2023.



Today, we are emerged as a go-to market platform for the rural India for various business verticals, including the new age Fintech and Digital platforms. We are building India's largest Last Mile Distribution platform and emerging as the physical plus digital ecosystem with the Pan India presence.



Today, we have more than 24,887 outlets