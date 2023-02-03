Q3 2023 Vakrangee Limited Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Dinesh Nandwana - Vakrangee Limited - MD, Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, good day. Dear ladies and gentlemen, it is pleasure to greet you all once again on behalf of our Board of Directors and senior management. We begin by thanking all of you for having spared time in joining us here today to discuss our third quarter earnings for the financial year 2023.



Today, we have emerged as a go-to market platform for the rural India for various business verticals including the new age fintech and digital platform. We are building India's largest Last Mile Distribution platform and emerging as the physical plus digital ecosystem with the pan India presence. Today, we have more 24,887 outlets spread across 33 states and union territories, 595 districts and 5,834 postal codes. Our 82% outlets